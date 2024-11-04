NBA Fans React To Gregg Popovich News
The San Antonio Spurs most recently beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 113-103.
Head coach Gregg Popovich was absent due to an illness.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Popovich will be out indefinitely.
Via Charania: "San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturday’s game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN."
Many NBA fans reacted.
@EricSal_7: "Prayers for a speedy recovery for the greatest coach and human to ever roam the bench on the hardwood.
Get well Pop ❤️"
@SheaSerrano: "please be okay please be okay please be okay please be okay"
@PlayoffBoundNYK: "Prayers up for Pop 🙏
At 75 it might be wise to step away from the game, he’s got nothing left to prove."
@NVilagi: "Prayers for Pop man. Spurs have always been easy to like with this guy heading the team."
@dawest76: "Prayers for Pop Man. I hope this isn't anything serious 🙏"
@jbondwagon: "OUT INDEFINITELY?! Omg I hope it’s nothing serious"
Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News added more details: "A league source told the San Antonio Express-News that Pop is “OK” but “just needs rest.” While he is out indefinitely, assistant coach Mitch Johnson will handle the head coaching duties."
The Spurs are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening in California.
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm, and they have won five titles in that span.