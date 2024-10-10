NBA Fans React To Heartbreaking Jimmy Butler News
On Wednesday, the new Netflix series "Starting 5" was released.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA players that was followed around during the 2023-24 season.
In the show, Butler revealed that his father passed away during the middle of last season (h/t Bleacher Report).
Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler opened up on what he went through when his dad died during the 2023-24 season 🙏"
Many fans reacted to the heartbreaking news that had been unknown until the series was released.
Via @TheGleef: "The real world is so much bigger than sports. Fans take it too far, we need to do better"
Via @Ant_Cooks: "That's terrible, man. We often overlook that these athletes are actual human beings. They're dealing with life's challenges just as we are."
Via @_SchuZ_: "Just as with any human, when someone starts to underperform and doesn’t act as they typically do, there's often something bigger going on in their life. We have to keep that in mind for athletes as well because they’re humans, too."
Via @Demar305: "this is why people INCLUDING heat fans should not get pissed when someone is out with personal reasons everyone it’s bigger than basketball"
Butler finished last year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (Butler was injured during the series).