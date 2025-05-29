Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Heartbreaking Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson's dog, who he has had for his entire NBA career with the Mavs and Warriors, has passed away.

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks onto the court following a timeout in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson is one of the most famous NBA players of all time.

Many fans of the Dallas Mavericks star are aware of his longtime dog (Rocco).

However, it's now been announced that Rocco has passed away.

Via @SleeperWarriors: "Rest in peace to Rocco Thompson 🙏 Thinking of you Klay ❤️

Mychal Thompson said yesterday on the Mason & Ireland show that Klay’s dog since his rookie year in 2011, Rocco, passed away over the weekend."

Many fans reacted to the heartbreaking news on social media.

@TheWarriorsTalk: "Rest in peace to the most beloved dog in Warriors history, Rocco Thompson. Klay’s father Mychal Thompson announced yesterday on the Mason & Ireland show that Rocco had to be put down on Saturday.

Sending Klay our thoughts on prayers 🙏"

@chrissyb34: "My sincerest condolences to #MyBoo Klay as he mourns his precious loss of Mr. Rocco Thompson. Rest in peace sweetheart. 🙏🏾❤"

@MyssBLynn: "I'm am bawling like this was my baby. I'm so sorry Klay. My heart is with you. RIP Sir Rocco Thompson. 💔"

@kai2ballin: "Rest in peace to Klay Thompson’s dog Rocco🙏"

@namxsj: "i can’t believe rocco passed away, god knows how much klay loved him :(

rest in peace, little angel 🕊️"

@warriorsworld: "Per @champagnennuts

Rocco passed away this past Saturday 🐶🐾"

@fymroo: "RIP Klay's bestest boy"

Thompson spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

He finished his first season in Dallas with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

