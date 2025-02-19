NBA Fans React To Heartbreaking LaVar Ball News
LaVar Ball is the father of Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets).
He is one of the most famous NBA parents.
On Wednesday, TMZ reported the news that LaVar had his leg amputated.
Via TMZ: "LaVar Ball Has Foot Amputated After Medical Issue"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@iam_johnw: "The fact that Lavar ball is still smiling after having his foot amputated is wild . People love to hate him but he’s done nothing but care about his sons and bring positivity to everyone"
Jamal Cristopher: "Sending out a lot of love and prayers to lavar ball and the ball family today."
@MolinaroMikey: "Poor guy. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy."
@_SchuZ_: "Good to see him smiling. Praying for a speedy recovery for LaVar 🙏🏼"
@kevvvincarroll: "damn it’s good to see he’s always got that huge smile on 🙏"
@PenseBet: "WTTTTTTTTTFFFFF ? This isn't Centel ??? Hope Lavar is doing well 🙏"
@67x4L: "No Lavar Ball slander will be tolerated getting a foot amputated is no joke"
Lonzo was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 30 games.
On the other hand, LaMelo was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 33 games.