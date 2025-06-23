NBA Fans React To Heartbreaking Tyrese Haliburton Video
On Sunday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 103-91.
Haliburton got injured during the first quarter (and did not return).
After the game, the two-time NBA All-Star was seen on crutches.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Prayers up for Hali
Tyrese Haliburton after the Pacers' loss"
Many fans reacted to the heartbreaking video.
@Lronjackdic: "This makes me so sick. Awful"
@NFFPCX: "Tough break. Hope for a quick recovery. GG Pacers."
@ChrisBraunMuse: "This is sickening man come on"
@roscoedabest: "Probably would be winners if he hadn’t got hurt js"
Rick Kamla: "Love you Hali. You played like a champion. One of the best non-ring runs of all-time. ❤️🩹 #Pacers"
@pigdestroyer35: "They need to shorten the regular season"
@wbjay06: "Rather a woman break my heart than having to deal with this pain of seeing my teams best player go out like this"
@jodi_pnw: "Dislike this so much. Poor Haliburton 🥺"
@824ever_: "Was literally dropping 40 today"
Haliburton finished his 2024-25 regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports: "My heart bleeds for Pacer fans. I know what it’s like for your title dreams to vanish with an Achilles injury to your star player. Celtics and Pacer fans will just have to wonder what could have been. Speedy recovery to Haliburton who was elite all playoffs long."