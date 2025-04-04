NBA Fans React To Huge Jalen Brunson Update Before Knicks-Hawks Game
On Saturday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Before the game, Chris Haynes reported a huge update about All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Via Haynes: "Sources: New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) to practice for first time on Friday and is expected to be ruled questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta Hawks. #haynesbriefs"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@knicks_union: "WE BACK BABY LETS GOOO"
@BrunsonFC: "My goat getting his all nba selection"
@alderalmo: "Jalen needs to play 4 of the Knicks last 6 games for at least 20 mins each to reach the 65-game threshold for an All-NBA Team nod."
@KARLT0WNS: "We getting CPOTY and making All NBA"
@WickKD7: "I really hope he plays enough to win CPOY, dude deserves it."
@wollapop: "Great news! Tho I doubt he's playing Saturday as it's a road game and 1st of a back to back ... he probs stays in NY remainder of seasons and plays only home games (including Brooklyn game)"
Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks.
He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record in 76 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.
Following the Hawks, the Knicks will host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.