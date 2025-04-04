Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Huge Jalen Brunson Update Before Knicks-Hawks Game

Chris Haynes reported an update on New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before the start of a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Before the game, Chris Haynes reported a huge update about All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Via Haynes: "Sources: New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) to practice for first time on Friday and is expected to be ruled questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta Hawks. #haynesbriefs"

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@knicks_union: "WE BACK BABY LETS GOOO"

@BrunsonFC: "My goat getting his all nba selection"

@alderalmo: "Jalen needs to play 4 of the Knicks last 6 games for at least 20 mins each to reach the 65-game threshold for an All-NBA Team nod."

@KARLT0WNS: "We getting CPOTY and making All NBA"

@WickKD7: "I really hope he plays enough to win CPOY, dude deserves it."

@wollapop: "Great news! Tho I doubt he's playing Saturday as it's a road game and 1st of a back to back ... he probs stays in NY remainder of seasons and plays only home games (including Brooklyn game)"

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks.

He is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-28 record in 76 games.

They have won six out of their last ten.

Following the Hawks, the Knicks will host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

