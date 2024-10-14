NBA Fans React To Huge Lonzo Ball News
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the middle of the 2021-22 season.
That year, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Chicago Bulls.
O Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported huge news about the former UCLA star.
Via Charania: "After missing two straight NBA seasons, Chicago’s Lonzo Ball is expected to make return to basketball on Wednesday vs. Minnesota, sources told ESPN. A major comeback from cartilage transplant surgery for Ball, who last played Jan. 14, 2022."
Many fans have reacted on social media.
@chiiicxgo: "gonna tell my kids october 14th is lonzo ball day"
@RandleMuse: "Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball will both make their debut Wedsnday facing off against each other. We got blessed 🙏🏼😭😭"
@X1001Quotes: "This is honestly the best NBA news I've heard in a very long time. Welcome back Zo! The work you put in is inspiring."
@Theylovelus: "Thought he never play again"
@jbondwagon: "Love to see this. Hope he can be healthy this season 🥹"
The Bulls will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball is going into his eighth season in the NBA (sixth playing).
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.