NBA Fans React To Huge Steph Curry News
Steph Curry has spent his 15-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
The two-time MVP still remains one of the best players in the league at 36.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry will be signing a contract extension with Golden State.
Via Wojnarowski: "Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN."
Many people have reacted to the news on social media.
Via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic: "He's always understood the value of being on one team his whole career."
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Stephen Curry's deal now ends in the same year as all of the other Warriors, minus Buddy Hield (deal runs one extra season with a partially guaranteed player option).
Looks like the Warriors are set up for about a three-year run before a potential reset or rebuild in 2027."
