NBA Fans React To Incredible Russell Westbrook Clip
Russell Westbrook is no longer in his prime when he was one of the 15 best players in the NBA.
However, the 2017 MVP is still a solid role player, who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Westbrook remains among the most exciting players in the NBA, as he still has a lot of his athleticism at 35 years old.
Milo Magnani posted an incredible clip of Westbrook throwing down a big dunk at a recent workout (h/t Overtime).
Many fans reacted on social media.
Via @Abbasi_0101: "Russell Westbrook's windmill dunk is a jaw-dropping, athleticism showcase! 🔥🔥"
Via @30problemz: "He’s still crazy athletic at his age"
Via @limitedtime365: "I really feel like he has a lot left in the tank. He can come into another prime like Bron did and revatilize his career. But he gotta shoot better… thats the only issue with Russ. He got too buff on the shoulders and the shots be clanking off the rim."
Via @Thehorrrnnn: "This season he should just focus on being a playmaker who goes downhill and kicks the pass out for three, cut and set screens when he and Jokic are on the floor and he'll easily even win sixth man of the year"
Via @alecgrzegorek3: "6moty and i’m so serious"
Via @AlwayzHoodie: "I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY WE LOVE RUSSELL WESTBROOK GET YOU A RING THIS YEAR MY BOY!!!!!"
Via @KiddKwayo: "Can Brian windhorst do this"
Over the offseason, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets.