NBA Fans React To Indiana Pacers Rick Carlisle News
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the best stories in the NBA over the last two years.
One big reason for their success is the coaching of Rick Carlisle.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Pacers are signing the veteran coach to a contract extension.
Via Stein: "BREAKING: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multiyear extension after coaching Indiana to last season’s NBA finals, @TheSteinLine has learned."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@NationMffl: "Happy for Rick!"
@bluegoldbuzz: "So glad to have him in Indiana. Without him, we wouldn’t have Hali. Such a great coach and glad he’s staying here."
Alex Golden: "Well deserved
Coach Carlisle is arguably the BEST coach in the NBA.
His experience and the way he empowers his coaching staff is top notch.
Indiana is lucky to have such a terrific leader."
@blockxs: "Rick's sticking around, good news"
@RichStayman: "Love this for Rick. One of the best coaches at maximizing his depth"
@SteveKontz: "Wild. Rick Carlisle won a title with the Mavs 4 years before Steve Kerr even started coaching"
@FullAccessHoops: "Hell yeah, Rick Carlisle!! Well deserved extension. Glad he will be locked into Indiana going forward."
The Pacers reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals, which was their first time going that far in the postseason since 2014 (when Paul George was still on the roster).
The Pacers then finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to reach the NBA Finals for the first since 2000 (when Reggie Miller was still on the roster).