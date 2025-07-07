Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Announcement

The Indiana Pacers announced that Tyrese Haliburton will miss all of next season.

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton had a magical season where he helped lead the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals.

That said, the two-time All-Star suffered a season-ending injury during the first quarter of Game 7.

Via The Indiana Pacers (on June 23): "Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury to his right Achilles tendon during last night's game at Oklahoma City.

An MRI taken today that confirmed he tore his right Achilles tendon and surgery is scheduled for later today."

On Monday, Kevin Pritchard announced that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Via Bleacher Report: "Pacers president Kevin Pritchard has confirmed Tyrese Haliburton will not play next season

Wishing him a healthy recovery"

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@HoopMuse: "He’ll come back stronger 🙏🏽"

@2xikah: "A whole year of basketball is tuff, to even think we’re just 3 months away from. I hope he gets back soon🙏"

@jokicgoatic15: "Still can't believe he tore his achilles in a G7 man. Just brutal.
OKCs ring has to be the most fraudulent in NBA history."

@SleeperJazz: "Add them to the list of teams that will be tanking for the 2026 draftees."

@worldofwreck: "Left it all on the floor"

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is helped off the court after an apparent injury after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.

@KamitronPTW: "I hope we're as bad without Tyrese as the stats say. I don't want anything above 35 wins. Get that lottery pick and be even better when he comes back"

@JumpManZ: "Heal up, bounce back 2026-27 season"

@sofiasunss: "im a little surprised they are saying that so definitively, but its almost certainly the right decision. dont jeopardize his recovery by rushing it."

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Haliburton has played five seasons for the Pacers and Kings.

