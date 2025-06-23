NBA Fans React To Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Announcement
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During the first half, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury.
It's now been announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of Game 7.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (right lower leg injury) will not return to tonight's game."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@howard_114: "win it for him"
@TheHateCentral: "Just don’t be the achilles please man."
@PradaFreihof: "life is so unfair man"
@ChurchDelbridge: "Should have been sitting till the 4th. Staff really messed this up with load management. Now he is out for 9+ months."
@noahzark93: "Can Reggie suit up for the second half? I know he could do it."
@JacobThifault: "Thanks Hali for getting us here! We got a good team and can pull this out!"
@GameInjuryDoc: "This was my biggest fear after the calf strain
Strain->weakness->Achilles risks"
Alyssa Andrews: "This is so tough man he deserved to be a part of this game. Let’s finish it for hali🙏"
@iam_presider: "Damn! Just when he was having a good game"
@raginOKCTHUNDER: "Prayers up for Hali. Absolutely hate to see that."
@AustinPlanet: "One of the most depressing things about this is he was about to have a legendary Game 7 performance. You could feel it."
Tim MacMahon: "What an awful way for Tyrese Haliburton’s incredible playoff run to end."
Haliburton finished Game 7 with nine points while shooting 3/5 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.