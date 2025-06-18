NBA Fans React To Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Announcement
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, the Pacers announced that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tomorrow's game against the Thunder:
Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (right calf strain)
Jarace Walker - Out (right ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@joseph_cobbold: "They should rest Hali because we will need him for game 7, the coaches needs to trust TJ for the job and rest Hali for him to be ready for game 7 🫡🫡"
@JaySiskin: "Gun to my head prediction: I think Tyrese Haliburton plays.
It would be poetic to do a WWE style entrance for him. Keep him hidden and quiet, then BOOM! The arena goes dark and the video board plays a video."
@QuietKid611: "Tyrese said he'll play through injury. Aaron Gordon did that"
@nv00006: "We’re cooked."
@urlrot: "TJ MCCONNELL AND ANDREW NEMBHARD LEGACY GAMES LOADING PACERS IN 7"
@betsy_s_doyle: "With or without Ty, I like our chances. Love this team so much. Pacers in 7! 💙💛 #YesCers"
@fever22rising: "please hali please"
Haliburton finished Game 5 with just four points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 0/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Tyrese Haliburton confirms that he’s dealing with a calf strain. Will be a game-time decision tomorrow."