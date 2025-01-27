NBA Fans React To Isaiah Thomas News
Isaiah Thomas most recently played in the NBA last season when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.
The former Washington star averaged 1.3 points per contest in six games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Thomas will now sign with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate (the Salt Lake City Stars).
Via Charania: "Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz's Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN. Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call up to the Suns."
Many people reacted to the news.
Noa Dalzell 🏀: "People can troll all they want but Isaiah Thomas was literally on an NBA roster last spring!"
@ClipsIverson: "If Bronny can get a roster spot so can Isaiah Thomas on a tanking team"
@jbondwagon: "Keep going, IT. No one should tell anyone to stop chasing after their dreams 😌"
@NickZiegler20: "Dude had one of the best like year to year and a half stretches in the last decade"
@KennethSwagkins: "Isaiah Thomas need to let that coming back into the league dream go you in your mid 30s and you 5’9”"
@3ringNBA: "can he just give it up already… he hasn’t been good enough for the NBA in like 7 years😂"
Thomas has played 12 years in the NBA.
At one point, he was among the best point guards in the league when he made two NBA All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics.