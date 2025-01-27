NBA Fans React To Isaiah Thomas News

Fastbreak

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Isaiah Thomas will sign with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate.

Mar 5, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the Celtics 109-106. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Isaiah Thomas most recently played in the NBA last season when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

The former Washington star averaged 1.3 points per contest in six games.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Thomas will now sign with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate (the Salt Lake City Stars).

Via Charania: "Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz's Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN. Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call up to the Suns."

Noa Dalzell 🏀: "People can troll all they want but Isaiah Thomas was literally on an NBA roster last spring!"

@ClipsIverson: "If Bronny can get a roster spot so can Isaiah Thomas on a tanking team"

@jbondwagon: "Keep going, IT. No one should tell anyone to stop chasing after their dreams 😌"

@NickZiegler20: "Dude had one of the best like year to year and a half stretches in the last decade"

@KennethSwagkins: "Isaiah Thomas need to let that coming back into the league dream go you in your mid 30s and you 5’9”"

@3ringNBA: "can he just give it up already… he hasn’t been good enough for the NBA in like 7 years😂"

Thomas has played 12 years in the NBA.

At one point, he was among the best point guards in the league when he made two NBA All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics.

