NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Alley-Oop Dunk Against Heat
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies played their final preseason game when they hosted the Miami Heat.
The Grizzlies lost by a score of 114-109 to finish the preseason with a 3-2 record in five games.
Despite the loss, superstar point guard Ja Morant had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
On a fast break, Marcus Smart threw a lob to Morant.
Via The NBA: "Ready for Year 6 Ja Morant lob dunks?
WE ARE! 😅
📺 Heat-Grizzlies on NBA TV"
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
@MuseCamThomas: "Memphis is gonna be a fun team to watch."
@10gotgame: "Grizzlies are gonna be lit asf this season"
@7saile_: "i hope morant stays outta trouble, i wanna see him takeover the nba"
@TheKortalian: "Watching Ja play in person must be a trip to see! Got crazy hopes and speed. 🤯"
@BabyDeww: "He on a revenge tour for yall that forgot"
@realclash11: "Marcus smart is just a guy u want on your team. Great vet for that squad"
Morant only appeared in nine games last season due to injury and suspension.
He finished the year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Last season, they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
Morant is going into his sixth NBA season.