NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Getting Ejected From Kings Game

Ja Morant got ejected from Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a turnover during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.

The Grizzlies won by a score of 115-110 to improve to 15-8 in their first 23 games.

However, Ja Morant got ejected in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Morant disagreed with being called for a foul on DeMar DeRozan.

Via Bleacher Report: "Ja got ejected after receiving his second tech 😳"

Many fans reacted on social media.

@Heatflyy: "That was not a foul 💀💀💀"

@konigoat: "refs need to start getting fined for bad calls, people paid money to watch Ja not the refs'

@mollyhannahm: "the “problem” with the NBA is not the players. it is the referees and bs like this"

@mavsmarie: "NBA Refs are ruining this sport because they know they have the power to control the game now. It’s disgusting"

@lakid213: "The @NBA and @OfficialNBARefs need to do something about this. Nobody goes to see the refs but they love to make themselves the focus if there feelings get hurt"

@HenryTheBlasian: "This is a big problem for the growth of the NBA, let a player be passionate about the game there is nothing he’s doing here that warrants a damn tech."

@rocketsenjoyer2: "Can’t stand the kings. That’s literally all they do"

Morant finished the victory with eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 2/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.

The Grizzlies will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

