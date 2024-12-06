NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Getting Ejected From Kings Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 115-110 to improve to 15-8 in their first 23 games.
However, Ja Morant got ejected in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Morant disagreed with being called for a foul on DeMar DeRozan.
Via Bleacher Report: "Ja got ejected after receiving his second tech 😳"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@Heatflyy: "That was not a foul 💀💀💀"
@konigoat: "refs need to start getting fined for bad calls, people paid money to watch Ja not the refs'
@mollyhannahm: "the “problem” with the NBA is not the players. it is the referees and bs like this"
@mavsmarie: "NBA Refs are ruining this sport because they know they have the power to control the game now. It’s disgusting"
@lakid213: "The @NBA and @OfficialNBARefs need to do something about this. Nobody goes to see the refs but they love to make themselves the focus if there feelings get hurt"
@HenryTheBlasian: "This is a big problem for the growth of the NBA, let a player be passionate about the game there is nothing he’s doing here that warrants a damn tech."
@rocketsenjoyer2: "Can’t stand the kings. That’s literally all they do"
Morant finished the victory with eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 2/13 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
The Grizzlies will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.