NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Missed Dunk In Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
During the game, Ja Morant had a big blooper, as the two-time NBA All-Star missed an open dunk.
Morant had two points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 0/4 from the field in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Weird missed dunk from Ja 🤔
Should this count?"
The clip went viral, and many NBA fans reacted.
@Beastbr00k0: "Obviously not? Like what"
@jbondwagon: "No. It’s basket interference. Those saying it should dkb"
@DrewHill_DM: "How did that Ja Morant dunk miss? That thing was all the way down. Crazy."
@GTC901: "Guys you’re not going to believe this. Ja Morant just missed a reverse dunk because the ball bounced off Ja’s head from the bottom of the net"
@BIGMEM12: "Ja Morant jumped so high on this dunk that it bounced off his head and out😭"
@LethalPasquale: "Ja Morant can have a 10 minute montage of insane missed dunks"
@Marc_D_Howard: "That went in tho… his head knocked It out after"
After missing the team's last game, Morant returned to the starting lineup against the Nets.
He is averaging 20.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in his first three games of the new season.
Following the Nets, the Grizzlies (who are 2-2) will resume action on Thursday evening when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Memphis.