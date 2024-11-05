NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Performance In Grizzlies-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Grizzlies lost by a score of 106-104 to fall to 4-4 in their first eight games.
Despite the loss, Ja Morant had 25 points, five rebounds and nine assists while shooting 10/22 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
He also went viral for some of his highlights during the game.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@10gotgame: "Top 3 Pg in the league"
@NotTheVillain: "The league is a better place when Morant is playing cause this was NUTS 🔥🔥🔥"
@showupNshowout_: "I’ve consumed a lot of basketball in my life….. this is one of the best layups I’ve ever seen in my life, definitely top 5"
@gregdashsoul: "Ja Morant reminds me of Allen Iverson."
@lillkaay_: "i don’t watch nba but this guy HES THE BEST IN HIS GENERATION"
@abditrm: "hilarious how people use this to invalidate jordan’s highlights like ja isn’t one of the most athletic humans ever"
@Grizz_Lead: "ja morant looked away before this shot went in."
@NBAPR: "Ja Morant's two acrobatic layups from last night's Grizzlies-Nets game have generated 161M video views (and counting) across NBA social media. Each play stands out as the most-viewed video on NBA platforms this season."
Following the Nets, the Grizzlies will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in seven games.