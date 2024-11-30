NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Performance In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Tennessee.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 120-106 to improve to 13-7 in their first 20 games.
Ja Morant finished his night with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 10/18 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Grizz_Lead: "JA MORANT IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE PELICANS :
- 27 Points
- 10/18 FG
- 7 Assists
- 3 Steals
- +7 +/-
- 28 Minutes
THE ONE THEY CAN’T WAIT TO SEE…🥂"
@BrysonWright3: "You don’t wanna be on that island with Ja Morant"
@FastBreakForum1: "Missed watching Ja Morant so much last season. His burst and explosiveness is truly unmatched"
NBA: "Steal on one end.
And-1 on the other.
Another day at the office for Ja Morant 😤"
@grizzbum1: "Ja Morant is the best PG in the league. Argue with a wall"
@ziptopher: "Ja Morant is Mike Conley with D. Rose/Westbrook PG athletisim"
@EricTweetsNBA: "Ja Morant makes these and-ones look so routine"
@TheRealGrindNY: "Can’t wait til he’s fully unleashed"
The Grizzlies are now in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
They have tied the Golden State Warriors for the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Pelicans, the Grizzlies will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers.