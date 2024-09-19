NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Cryptic 2-Word Post
Ja Morant only appeared in nine games last season due to injury and suspension.
That said, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard still showed that he is one of the elite players in the league with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
On Tuesday evening, Morant sent out a post (via X) with just two words.
His post had 4,000 likes and 190,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Morant wrote: "one day."
Morant has limited the comments on his post, but many fans reacted in the quote replies.
Via @kikileesi_: "Sooooo…the SNKRS app and Nike app had the Ja 2’s coming out next Thursday. Now they’re nowhere to be found? Does this tweet mean tomorrow 🤔"
Via Ja Morant Fan: "Wym?"
Via @Zorro__TV10: "It’s coming my boy…"
Via @__Li0nHearted: "One day you will be a Laker 😮💨"
Via @Quiceballin: "At a time!"
Via @DjPosa: "It’s always a spot for ya🍵"
Via @SlimeDaBoss: "MVP and future NBA champion"
Via @brimajor: "& I can’t wait 💍🫶🏾"
Via @MontanaOcto: "12 Generational talent🏀🏀"
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He has spent his entire five-year career with Memphis.
Before the team dealt with injuries last season, Morant had led the Grizzlies to the NBA playoffs for three straight years.
His career averages are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 games.