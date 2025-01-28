NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Social Media News After Grizzlies-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 143-106 (at Madison Square Garden).
Ja Morant finished the loss with ten points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/13 from the field.
After the game, fans noticed that the superstar point guard deactivated his X account.
Via @GrizzlyMuse: "Ja has deactivated Twitter."
Many people reacted to the news.
@erab11_: "He also erased the stories he posted on IG yesterday at night after the game."
@KnicksMuse: "The Knicks broke the Grizzlies 😭"
@ARusher8: "Grizz Twitter is way too toxic. The guys see what is said. Ja, Jaren and Bane will take Memphis where it goes. Bashing the 6-12 guys on the roster and Ja, Bane doesn’t help anything helpful. People gotta trust them to figure it out or cheer for someone else"
@TheClementW: "He locked in now. Haliburton deleted the app off his phone and turned his season around."
@BrotherTodd420: "Good. They don't need distractions. They need to focus and worry about the job they currently have and may not have in the future..."
Morant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
The Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.
They will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Houston Rockets.