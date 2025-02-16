NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Viral Post During Slam Dunk Contest
On Saturday night, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
During the contest, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post (via X) that went viral.
Morant wrote: "mac might make me decide to dunk"
Many people reacted to his post.
Billy Reinhardt: "Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine, and Anthony Edwards.
Mac McClung can come back too."
@Nitr0US_TM: "Zach, Gordon, Ja, and Mcclung would FEED generations"
@FeelLikeDrew: "All talk you not actually pulling up"
@deuce_okc: "You vs McClung"
@Heavenlybuckets: "Sorry fam but you can’t hang wit him"
@InsideHoops: "Yes, DO IT!"
McClung has now won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times in a row.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Three-peat: Orlando's Mac McClung has become the first player to ever win the NBA Dunk Contest three consecutive years. He is arguably the best to do this event."
If Morant were to do the Slam Dunk Contest, there would be a lot of anticipation, as he is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.