NBA Fans React To Jahlil Okafor News
Jahlil Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Duke superstar had been seen as a player with All-Star potential.
He has played six seasons in the NBA and most recently was with the Detroit Pistons in 2021.
On Saturday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Okafor will sign a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Via Charania: "Former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic. Okafor, first team All-Rookie with 76ers, last played in NBA in 2021 and is working toward comeback with the East finalist."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@BigBreezy29: "He’s actually coming back at the right time & era"
@Bxnchero: "We got Jahlil Okafor getting a deal before Markelle Fultz 💔"
@jbondwagon: "Remember when everyone thought he’s the next Tim Duncan? 😭"
@jmoreno76ers: "Words cannot describe how amazing this is"
@BallIsLife: "The top-ranked player in the Class of 2014"
@marktinsleyjr: "Pacers are doing some weird things. I’m intrigued."
@SpursReporter: "If this works out for the Pacers, who have been watching him for some time, it will be a big surprise pickup of a 28 year old who arrived as a highly touted top pick and has played for six teams since 2015. Okafor has shown flashes of his potential throughout his career, (averaging 10+ ppg) and it will be interesting to see how he performs with the Pacers."
@itsCSB__:"Myles Turner
Isaiah Jackson
James Wiseman
Jahlil Okafor
best center room in the league debate a wall"
@GL8BAL_SPORTS: "It's a trip Jahlil Okafor is younger than Joell Embiid. If you need any more proof, the play style of ball in the league is officially changing here's the proof."
Okafor has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Pistons and 76ers).
His career averages are 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 games.