NBA Fans React To Jalen Green's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Saturday evening, the Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
The game was a thriller, but the Rockets lost (in overtime) by a score of 127-121.
Jalen Green struggled in a big way, finishing with seven points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/13 from the field and 1/5 form the three-point range in 34 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@sardunyaya: "Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun deserve much better than Ime Udoka. They are benched instead of vets even though they don't deserve it. Our coach doesn't even know how to use them. All he knows is to make them play iso. Houston Rockets are ruining the future with him."
@TraMurr: "Jalen Green couldnt even get on the floor to finish this game and the only reason why he finished is because Dillon Brooks fouled out. Overall Kuminga is the better ball player. Jalen Green would barely see 16 minutes per game if he was drafted by Golden St. He's a one way player."
@barnsalot: "Jabari Smith and Tari Eason combined for 48 points on 18/37 shooting.
Jalen Green and Fred Vanvleet combined for 18 on 4/25 shooting."
@WarriorsShowYo: "The Warriors Player of the game: Jalen Green
33 MIN
7 PTS
2/13 FG
1/5 3PT
-20"
@SL7MB4NDZ: "Jalen Green … has not moved me at all.
I wasn’t for paying him before… he isn’t moving me now either"
The Rockets are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They will return to action on Monday when they host the New York Knicks.