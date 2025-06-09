NBA Fans React To Jason Kidd New York Knicks Rumor
Jason Kidd is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
During the final season of his career, the ten-time NBA All-Star played a key role on the New York Knicks.
Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Knicks (and Kidd) have a level of mutual interest in their head coaching vacancy.
Via Yahoo Sports: "There is "mutual intrigue on both sides" between Jason Kidd and the Knicks, according to Brian Windhorst.
The Knicks have not yet requested permission to interview the Mavs' HC, who signed an extension last year."
A lot of fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
@HeatCulture13: "If they get Kidd I’m not ruling out a giannis deal"
@O_Venenosin: "The Knicks fired Thibbs and now they are about to hire J-Kidd… disastrous moves.. OMG
UNBELIEVABLE.
The Knicks will never won anything again!"
@jimkryjer: "Jason Kidd has a much better chance at winning an NBA Finals with the Knicks than the Mavs.
He should become the next HC of the Knicks."
@SlackOffSports: "I was never particularly high on Jason Kidd as a coach, but he did start to impress me with that Mavericks run to the NBA finals
I didn’t think that Mavs team was anything special, so getting them to go that far was a pretty big feat imo"
@LEXthePEX: "Not sure I understand why soooo many teams love JKidd. I mean amazing player but his coaching career has been blahhhh at best and now has a track record."
Kidd has also coached the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
He helped lead the Mavs to the 2024 NBA Finals.