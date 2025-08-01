NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee News
JaVale McGee most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.
He had averages of 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 46 games.
This week, the news was announced that McGee will be joining a team in the NBL.
Via ESPN's Olgun Uluc: "JaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Illawarra Hawks, sources told ESPN. The 7-foot centre joins the defending NBL champions following a 16-year NBA career."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
@7ixers: "Shaq lowkey ruined his reputation like a hater he wasn't even that bad"
@RealRemyWong: "He’s good for a couple blocks per game but that’s about it"
@kienobifilms: "He’s not just bringing rebounds… he’s bringing personality."