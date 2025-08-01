Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee News

Lakers and Warriors NBA Champion JaVale McGee has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) takes a selfie after game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) takes a selfie after game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

JaVale McGee most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

He had averages of 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 46 games.

This week, the news was announced that McGee will be joining a team in the NBL.

Via ESPN's Olgun Uluc: "JaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Illawarra Hawks, sources told ESPN. The 7-foot centre joins the defending NBL champions following a 16-year NBA career."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).

@7ixers: "Shaq lowkey ruined his reputation like a hater he wasn't even that bad"

@RealRemyWong: "He’s good for a couple blocks per game but that’s about it"

@kienobifilms: "He’s not just bringing rebounds… he’s bringing personality."

JaVale McGee
Oct 8, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee (00) reacts after making a layup against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
