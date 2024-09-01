NBA Fans React To Jaylen Brown's Bold Message For Next Season
Jaylen Brown is coming off another fantastic season.
The Boston Celtics star averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He also helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (and won the Finals MVP Award).
That said, Brown does not appear to be satisfied with staying complacent.
Recently, he made a post to Instagram and reacted to someone's comment (h/t Legion Hoops).
@mor9aning wrote: "JB villain year loading..."
Brown responded: "I want blood"
Many fans reacted.
Via @19_loading: "I love that these dudes just won and still have that fire 🔥"
Via @minithatgoat: "And I want him to work on that left hand"
Via @QuillionWatts: "Jaylen Brown NBA Finals win pct. 50%
LeBron James NBA finals win pct. 40%
Numbers don't lie?"
Via @loafboyk: "bro won a ring and think he the man"
Via @ajvballa: "Back to back loading…. 🔜 🏆"
Via @chriscznn: "Bro we get it you won the chip damn"
Via @Eddy_bassy: "Ring number 2 coming up"
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with Cal.
He has spent his entire eight-year career with Boston.
In that span, the Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times (and the NBA Finals twice).
His career averages are 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 540 games.