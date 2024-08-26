NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's 2K25 Rating

That's a fair rating, but there's 8 guys 96 plus? That seems high. Giannis, Jokic, and Lebron are fair. Maybe Steph or Luka if we're being generous. I can't think of who else would be there? Kawhi? Embiid? Shai? Edwards? KD? They aren't 96 level. Especially if Tatum is a 95.