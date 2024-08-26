NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's 2K25 Rating
Jayson Tatum is coming off a summer where he won his first NBA Championship (and second Gold medal).
The Boston Celtics star finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Tatum will be rated as a 95 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Jayson Tatum is the 8th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 95 OVR! ☘️"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @JakeF1211: "That's a fair rating, but there's 8 guys 96 plus? That seems high. Giannis, Jokic, and Lebron are fair. Maybe Steph or Luka if we're being generous. I can't think of who else would be there? Kawhi? Embiid? Shai? Edwards? KD? They aren't 96 level. Especially if Tatum is a 95."
Via @KD_SZN7: "Tatum over KD???"
Via @playoffskee: "Tatum over kd ?? When kd out played Tatum in the Olympics"
Via @MitchellRossman: "Would you look at that, not top 5, who would’ve thought"
Via @featuringSello: "LOL should be an 88 at best"
Tatum has spent his entire seven-year career in Boston.
He has made five straight NBA All-Star Games and been to the Eastern Conference finals in five of his first seven seasons.
His career averages are 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 513 regular season games.