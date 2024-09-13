NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's Bold Finals Prediction
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are coming off winning the 2024 NBA Championship this past summer.
Recently, the All-Star forward was asked by Jimmy Fallon to predict the matchup for the 2025 NBA Finals.
After taking a second to think about his answer, Tatum said that he believes the Celtics will face off with the Dallas Mavericks (again).
Fallon: "Predict which two teams will be in the NBA Finals next summer."
Tatum: "The Boston Celtics... It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again."
Many fans reacted to Tatum's prediction on social media.
Via @arkaavs: "You better pray you get Dallas again, we all know what happened when you played a healthy Thunder team 😭😭"
Via @mavsmarie: "I will be praying on their downfall in the East"
Via @EAisascam23: "Writing checks Derrick white has to cash"
Via @Officalbyrd: "Ya and yall not beating Dallas a second time"
Via @dfuzecr_: "Sixers thunder 🔜"
Via @optimal_bets: "Cap it’ll be OKC or Wolves"
Via @CookedByRiley0: "Cook goat 🔥🔥"
Via @NewMediaSports_: "Better hope OG Anunoby not healthy"
Via @PrizePicks: "Celtics running it back?"
Via @jbondwagon: "Bro wants a cakewalk to NBA finals again that’s why he wants Dallas in Finals again 😭😂"
Via @PlayoffBoundNYK: "Ur getting eliminated by the Knicks bud"
The Celtics beat the Mavs in five games (in the 2024 NBA Finals).
They have been to the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals twice) since Tatum was drafted with the third pick in the 2017 draft out of Duke.