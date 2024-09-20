NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum's New Tattoo
Jayson Tatum is coming off a sensational year where he helped lead the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Over the offseason, Tatum got a new tattoo (h/t thee_voyage IG).
Via ClutchPoints: "Jayson Tatum recently added a new tattoo of himself holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy 🔥"
Via @goofyfye_L: "let's run it back again."
Via @CelticsGlobe: "People will find a way to hate on him for this lmfao it's insane"
Via @KD35Muse: "I dont understand the hate its his first ring, hes been so close for 6 years and now he finally won"
Via @SeatsAtTheGahdn: "it's been written, what a legend ☘️"
Via @JLeyba24: "Haters can hate all they want This is fire 🔥"
Via @CelticsPost: "leave room for more larry OB’s"
Via @JulieanneGilch1: "No big deal but i actually wish it was bigger lol"
Via @Jahoops_: "Most self obsessed person ive ever seen"
Via @Risu_Ekorn: "The equivalent of liking your own post or comment lmao"
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
The five-time NBA All-Star has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Celtics.
They have made the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals five times) in that span.