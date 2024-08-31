Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler Brooklyn Nets Rumor

Brian Lewis of The New York Post made an intriguing report about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks with the media after a series clinching victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler has had an impressive five-year run with the Miami Heat.

While they haven't had a lot of regular season success, the Heat have been to the Eastern Confernece finals three times (and NBA Finals twice).

Butler has one more season left on his contract before a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Therefore, a lot of speculation has come up over the offseason about his future in Miami.

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a call against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported that the Brooklyn Nets are a team who could be in play for Butler in 2025 (h/t Legion Hoops).

Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.

Via Legion Hoops: "REPORT: The Nets are a potential destination for Jimmy Butler in 2025 free agency, per @NYPost_Lewis.

“The six-time All-Star is the most accomplished standout on that list not named James, and he likes Brooklyn, according to sources close to the player.”"

Via @LND_Hoops: "Jimmy isn't leaving Miami, especially for Brooklyn. He wants to win a ring and he isn't doing that w Brooklyn"

Via @19_loading: "Jimmy Butler in Brooklyn"

Via @mwischoff_64: "This just makes me more confident that Jimmy is staying with Miami"

Via @mintsniper: "If true, that’s only for the money, can’t believe he thinks he can win with the Nets"

Via @FiresideNets: "He’d be a cool player to have on BK.

Last time we had a player with this dude’s mentality was J Kidd.

He has proven he can will his teams in the playoffs, but we need 1-2 more guys alongside him.

I wouldn’t hate but also wouldn’t want to overpay."

Butler is coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.

He will turn 35 before next season.

