NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Golden State Warriors Debut Against Bulls
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Warriors won by a score of 132-111.
Jimmy Butler finished his Warriors debut with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@CelticsWon: "jimmy butler and steph curry is a very strange but dangerous duo, small window for success but if they make the right moves this offseason they can be right back in contention"
@yungjustin11: "thank you Jimmy Butler for saving us"
@TheMisterMann: "Jimmy Butler dropped 25 in his first game as a Warrior without any prior practice/shoot around"
@renabonita13: "I know it is just the first game with Jimmy Butler as a Warrior, but the energy he’s giving us right now is everything we needed 😭🫶🏼"
@SadWarriorssFan: "Jimmy butler has changed my life"
@AhaanRungta: "Jimmy Butler III in just 29 minutes as a Warrior:
25 points
70.5% true shooting
+16 in the Golden State double-digit comeback
Not bad for a washed, overpaid roleplayer."
@omoDnibuA: "Butler Jimmy is still HIM !"
Bryan Fonseca: "Warriors were down 24 and went up 25... outscoring the Bulls 71-32 for a stretch in the second half...
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler woke up."
Anthony Slater: "Jimmy Butler excellent in his debut: 25 points. Drove them home to start the fourth quarter, went 11-of-13 on FTs. Second most free throw attempts ever in a Warriors debut behind only Wilt Chamberlain (15). Steph Curry scored 24 of his 34 in third. Warriors win in Chicago."