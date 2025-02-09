Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Golden State Warriors Debut Against Bulls

Jimmy Butler played 29 minutes against the Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) defends Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) defends Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

The Warriors won by a score of 132-111.

Jimmy Butler finished his Warriors debut with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@CelticsWon: "jimmy butler and steph curry is a very strange but dangerous duo, small window for success but if they make the right moves this offseason they can be right back in contention"

@yungjustin11: "thank you Jimmy Butler for saving us"

@TheMisterMann: "Jimmy Butler dropped 25 in his first game as a Warrior without any prior practice/shoot around"

@renabonita13: "I know it is just the first game with Jimmy Butler as a Warrior, but the energy he’s giving us right now is everything we needed 😭🫶🏼"

@SadWarriorssFan: "Jimmy butler has changed my life"

@AhaanRungta: "Jimmy Butler III in just 29 minutes as a Warrior:

25 points
70.5% true shooting
+16 in the Golden State double-digit comeback

Not bad for a washed, overpaid roleplayer."

@omoDnibuA: "Butler Jimmy is still HIM !"

Bryan Fonseca: "Warriors were down 24 and went up 25... outscoring the Bulls 71-32 for a stretch in the second half...

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler woke up."

Anthony Slater: "Jimmy Butler excellent in his debut: 25 points. Drove them home to start the fourth quarter, went 11-of-13 on FTs. Second most free throw attempts ever in a Warriors debut behind only Wilt Chamberlain (15). Steph Curry scored 24 of his 34 in third. Warriors win in Chicago."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.