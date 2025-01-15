NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post Amid Miami Heat Drama
The Miami Heat will remain without Jimmy Butler when they face off against the Lakers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
He continues to serve a suspension imposed by the team.
Before the game, Butler made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "this place is for you"
Many NBA fans commented on Butler's post.
@jeremyseir22: "JIMMY FOR THE LOVE OF THE MAN UPSTAIRS HIMSELF PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE COME BACK WE LOVE AND MISS YOU 💙🥺 - Heat Nation"
@joeguzman_: "miami is for you bro come back and find your passion with the team 🫡❤️"
@er.gers: "Glad you’re able to do something you love in this time off Jim.. but pls stay"
@nicolaswilkins "bro yall look desperate in these comments. The Heat and Butlers trust and bond have BROKEN. There’s no coming back from this."
@barnes.eric.jr: "Jimmy please stay and win a ring with us, it doesn’t have to come to this"
@royalty_di_og: "Heat nation we strong no smiling faces wit hidden agendas wasn’t really on jimmy train till playoff jimmy but we got jaquez and herro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Heatnation allday it’s a culture"
Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
As for the Heat, they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.