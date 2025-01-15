Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post Amid Miami Heat Drama

Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram.

Mar 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is greeted by center Bam Adebayo (13) during pregame ceremonies before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat will remain without Jimmy Butler when they face off against the Lakers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

He continues to serve a suspension imposed by the team.

Before the game, Butler made a post to Instagram.

He captioned his post: "this place is for you"

Many NBA fans commented on Butler's post.

@jeremyseir22: "JIMMY FOR THE LOVE OF THE MAN UPSTAIRS HIMSELF PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE COME BACK WE LOVE AND MISS YOU 💙🥺 - Heat Nation"

@joeguzman_: "miami is for you bro come back and find your passion with the team 🫡❤️"

@er.gers: "Glad you’re able to do something you love in this time off Jim.. but pls stay"

@nicolaswilkins "bro yall look desperate in these comments. The Heat and Butlers trust and bond have BROKEN. There’s no coming back from this."

@barnes.eric.jr: "Jimmy please stay and win a ring with us, it doesn’t have to come to this"

@royalty_di_og: "Heat nation we strong no smiling faces wit hidden agendas wasn’t really on jimmy train till playoff jimmy but we got jaquez and herro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Heatnation allday it’s a culture"

Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.

He is in his sixth season playing for Miami.

Miami Heat
Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms-up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As for the Heat, they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

