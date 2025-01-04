NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Suspension
Jimmy Butler has been the most discussed topic in the NBA over the last 24 hours.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler wants a trade out of Miami, and he was also very honest when he met with reporters after Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Now, the Heat have announced that Butler has been suspended for seven games.
The Heat (via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald): "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team.
Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@Endishere45: "Heat is going to play hardball, it is not going to be bullied by Jimmy"
@TwoWayDav: "- Herro playing All-NBA caliber
- Bam playing at All-Star level again
- Ware looks like the ROTY
- Jovic looks like possible 6MOY
- Heat are 5 seed and only 1 GB from 4th
Jimmy quitting on the team was overshadowing all of it, and was a clear distraction
Good move by Miami."
@RealDCunningham: "I gotta say, I am floored that Jimmy Butler’s tenure with another team has ended poorly. No way anyone could have seen this coming."
@WorldWideWob: "What is the date of that 7th game, you ask?
January 15th.
The day most players with trade restrictions are eligible to included."
@SJBasketball8: "yeah jimmy gon pick up a fine from the league too lol"
@Koviett: "He doesn’t want to play so they are just giving him what he wants lmao"
@mildyVolatile: "He’ll be traded by the time the suspension is up"
@nitro1738: "The Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler thing going on is all about EGO."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
While they have been unable to win a title, they have reached the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals three times) in that span.