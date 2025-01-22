NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Performance In Trail Blazers-Heat Game
On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in Florida.
The Heat lost by a score of 116-107.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Butler's night on social media.
@themessychef30: "Jimmy Butler has an awful habit of picking up his dribble prematurally and breaking the play because of it."
@954Carlito: "jimmy butler clearly don’t wanna play for us so i don’t get why spo keep playing em."
Ira Winderman: "Jimmy Butler with an early basket, assist and rebound . . . showcase?"
@JahwarnH: "Yeah they trading Jimmy Butler this is insane. Hasn’t played since the 3rd quarter."
@ArizonaUnitedd: "Jimmy Butler hasn’t played this 4th quarter, that must mean a trade is happening tonight or tomorrow."
@Jimbutlermuse: "Jimmy Butler tonight
13 PTS
4 REB
8 AST
Was this his last game in a Heat jersey?"
Wes Goldberg: "Jimmy Butler walks off the court after the buzzer as the NBA world buzzes about the Suns potentially setting up a trade."
@CoreyB08: "Jimmy Butler’s last game likely in front of Miami crowd in a Heat jersey. It’s going to end in a loss to the Blazers who might’ve been one of the biggest proponents to Jimmy’s departure when Cronin refused to send Dame to Miami."
@big_business_: "Jimmy Butler’s shoes for tonight’s game, wearing Phoenix Suns the valley colors"
@HorchataLatte: "Spo really waived the flag, huh? Game was within 16 with 8 minutes left & he just kept the young guys in. Not even a look at Bam or Jimmy
Yeah, that Butler trade is definitely coming & real soon…"
The Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.