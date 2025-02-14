NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Warriors won by a score of 105-98.
Jimmy Butler finished the win with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler III since joining Golden State
25 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL
21 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Warriors are 3-1 since the trade"
@EastBayWarriors: "Jimmy is the mismatch master lmao. Love watching this dude hoop"
Greg Silver: "That's a solid bounce back win in Houston for the Dubs. The execution down the stretch after losing a big lead...that's why you traded for Jimmy Butler. Make someone punish a defense for pressing Steph 30 feet away from the basket."
@babyfacedubs: "JIMMY BUTLER DUNK OH MY GOODNESS"
ClutchPoints: "Jimmy Butler knocks down his first 3 as a Warrior ☔️"
@bbbullet_2: "Jimmy Butler joins the team all of a sudden Draymond Green is midrange shooter and has a floater in his bag"
@LordOberstein: "Someone needs to sit down with Jimmy Butler and explain to him he's not here to dribble hand off to Gui Santos and Brandin Podziemski."
Bryan Fonseca: "Great double by Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski... perfect timing for it, too."
@AGoldExperience: "Jimmy butler trade has improved these warriors."
@Bilal_GSW: "That Jimmy Butler dunk demonstrated ELITE basketball IQ"
@nando17celtics: "He fits perfectly"
With the win, the Warriors improved to 28-27 in 55 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.