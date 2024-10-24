NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Shockingly Bad Performance
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat hosted the Orlando Magic for their first game of the season.
The Heat got blown out by a score of 116-97.
One of the biggest reasons for their struggles was the play of six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Via The Hoop Central: "Jimmy Butler tonight:
3 Points
1/8 FGM
0/2 3PM
25 Minutes"
Many fans reacted to Butler's surprisingly bad performance.
@jamesabaileyj: "That's what happens when you're being locked up by Jalen Suggs:"
@RioHiveLFC: "Here we go again with this “washed jimmy” gimmick he’ll be putting up 50 in April"
@MR_Julio23: "I know it’s only game 1 but Jimmy Butler only having 3 points is wild ."
@Clyde_Davis_: "Jimmy butler a weird star player time for Miami to move on from him."
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler tonight:
3 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
25 MIN
His lowest scoring game since 2021."
Butler is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
However, he dealt with an injury that kept him from competing in the 2024 NBA playoffs (the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in five games).
Following their loss to the Magic, the Heat will now travel to North Carolina for a showdown with LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday evening.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season (sixth playing for the Heat).