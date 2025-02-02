NBA Fans React To 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement Before Celtics Game
UPDATE: Nick Nurse spoke about Joel Embiid before the game.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Nick Nurse says that while Paul George and Joel Embiid remain out today against the Boston Celtics, the hope is that both will be back by the end of this week after going through an on-court workout yesterday."
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Joel Embiid was ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has missed each of the previous 14 games, so this will be his 15h straight out of action.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Saturday: "Sixers center Joel Embiid (knee), forward Paul George (pinky finger) and forward KJ Martin (foot) will remain sidelined for tomorrow’s game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. Center Andre Drummond (toe) and forward Caleb Martin (hip) are questionable."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@jimmylig: "The team should just come out and admit that Embiid is done. He’s Derrick Rose or whatever. Just kind of available once in awhile. I don’t doubt he is injured, and I am not saying he is soft, but the whole thing seems like they’re not telling the truth."
@Stumar: "I’d like to see Adam Silver get involved with this fiasco. The fans deserve far better than Embiid, George, and team leadership is giving them. This way more important than the stadium issue was."
@Cuseisloosee: "So embiid never gonna play again bru"
@angelodholeman: "Morey should be at least listening to trade offers for Embiid. If Luka can be traded….."
@Morr6565: "Meanwhile Embiid doing handstands at practice and PG with a boo boo on his non shooting hand pinky.
Anyway, GO BIRDS"
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-28 record in 47 games.