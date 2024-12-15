NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid Injury News Before 76ers-Hornets Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers center Joel Embiid (sinus fracture will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets."
Embiid had left the team's last game with an injury.
He is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 16.0% from the three-point range in five games.
Many fans reacted to the news that Embiid will miss Monday's game against Charlotte.
@baxter4133: "The Sixers refusal to rule Joel Embiid for an extended amount of time to sell tickets is despicable"
@zirey10: "Honestly just retire"
@Courtsidecom: "Joel Embiid (not interested) ruled out Monday"
@Sportbets17: "Joel Embiid ( fakes injury every chance he gets) listed out Monday."
@garyuscg14: "Just retire bro"
@therealmikekb: "Embiid will miss his 18th game of the season, which makes him ineligible for any awards/All-NBA teams."
@jmoreno76ers: "Nick Nurse told the media that Joel Embiid would get further evaluation this afternoon and he may/may not play tomorrow.
The #Sixers proceed to list out Joel Embiid without a timetable. Something as simple as day-to-day would've been nice, but who cares about clarity."
The 76ers have had a tough start to the season, as they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-16 record.
That said, they are only 6.0 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the sixth seed.