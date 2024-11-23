NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid's Instagram Post Amid Injury Drama
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 113-98 (at home).
Joel Embiid did not play in the game (and he has also been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "76ers: Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. He will also miss Sunday’s game and is receiving treatment."
On Saturday, Embiid made a joint Instagram post with @cryptocomofficial.
Embiid captioned his post: "Block out the noise #HODL #CROfam"
Many fans reacted to Embiid's post.
@masonnboyer_: "Bro play the damn sport you love"
@dsjoedeux: "Heal up bro! We’ll be fine. Still championship bound. Don’t @ me"
@l_n8thans0n: "I love you Joel they could never make me hate you. Thank you for everything I know we gonna get it done soon"
@_alex_barakat_: "It’s hard to keep defending you bro"
@gabe_vs_everybody: "Get healthy joe dnt let nobody rush u and comeback better then ever , miss as much time as u can !"
Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in four games.
The 76ers have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-12 record in their first 15 games.
Following the Clippers, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets.