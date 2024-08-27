NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid's 2K25 Rating
Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and won the 2023 MVP Award.
This past season, the Philadelphia 76ers star was fantastic but only appeared in 39 regular season games.
Embiid finished the season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 announced that he would be rated as a 96 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Joel Embiid is the 5th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 96 OVR! 🔔"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Via @DarrenApels: "How can you rank Joel Embiid this high when he only played 39 games in 2023-2024 NBA season?"
Via @OneofTheBottles: "Dropped two overalls after having an all time season statistically. SGA rated higher😂😂😂"
Via @cavy_patty: "Ain’t no way this game has Embiid higher than LeBron"
Via @BeGotGame2: "This game is a joke they got him as the same overall as Shai lmao"
Via @30Kyle_: "They watched the olympics and thought yeah, embid is better then lebron and curry"
Via @KenPalm88793707: "Embiid definitely deserve it but I don’t think 2k look at injuries they just see all players as healthy just like Kawhi Leonard still haven’t played full season but somehow rating never drops 😂"
The 76ers are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).