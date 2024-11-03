NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid News After Grizzlies-76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 124-107 (at home).
They are now 1-4 in their first five games, and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has yet to make his season debut.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Embiid got into an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.
Via Charania: "76ers’ Joel Embiid got in an altercation with a columnist following tonight’s game in Philadelphia. Embiid took issue with a recent column that referenced his late brother and son, and Embiid shoved the columnist. No punch."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via StatMuse: "Embiid this season:
1 — Shoved reporter
1 — Technical foul
0 — Minutes played"
@Boness305: "He shouldn’t be suspended imo"
@itsCSB__: "i mean that column was nasty so i get it lol"
@BarstoolBigCat: "No punch! Spread the word. There was never a punch"
Via Charania: "NBA spokesman tells ESPN: “We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation.”"
@jbondwagon: "Joel Embiid this season:
Points - 0
NBA investigations - 2"
@RealXHabib: "Reporters will say anything for clicks… forgetting that these players are human too"
@CelticsGlobe: "Good. I hope the reporter gets banned from all NBA events."
@C_Reilly5: "Two Philly legends get in alterations today (embiid and Kelce). Both standing up for family."
The 76ers will play their next game on Monday when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Embiid finished last season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest