NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid's Performance In 76ers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The 76ers put up a good fight in the fourth quarter, but they lost by a score of 117-111 to fall to 2-12 in their first 14 games.
2023 MVP Joel Embiid finished the loss with 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@NaazhimSupreme: "Not mad at that sixers loss . Happy embiid starting to look back to form"
@AlexWalkerTV: "The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-12.
At what point do they throw in the towel and shut down Joel Embiid for the season."
@costanzaseason: "2-12 with Maxey, George, and Embiid fighting injuries yeah I think it is JOEVER"
@ilias_ismael: "Embiid after the unsuccessful challenge switched a flip. He was moving well on offense and defense. Hopeful for the next game now we need Tyrese to lock in."
@StefanBuczko: "Embiid looked better. All that matters."
@sixers_galaxy: "Joel Embiid tonight:
35 points (season-high)
11 rebounds
2 assists
10/21 FG | 14/14 FT
35 minutes played
His best game since returning."
@oh_sohilarious: "Best Embiid has looked I suppose. But uhhhh losing this consistently whew"
@JosephCasciaro: "Sixers lose PG again and a returning Maxey only played 19 mins., but they also had Embiid in the lineup and played a Ja-less Grizzlies team missing a handful of rotation players. They're running out of excuses at 2-12"
The 76ers will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host Dennis Schroder and the Brooklyn Nets.