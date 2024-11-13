Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid's Season Debut In Knicks-76ers Game

Joel Embiid played 26 minutes against the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers lost by a score of 111-99 to fall to 2-8 in their first ten games.

Joel Embiid made his 2024-25 season debut, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 2/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.

@PBAinsider: "The Sixers suffer yet another loss despite the return of Joel Embiid who finished with only 13 points. Paul George did play his best game as a Sixer, putting up 29 points on 7 threes.

Embiid still needs to get in game shape and Philly should be fine when he does."

@RoeTalks: "Can’t stand Embiid. Way too talented to be flopping like that. He’s unwatchable."

@Cuttaman100gran: "Joel Embiid is a disgrace to the National Basketball Association… 🤦🏾‍♂️🧻 #NBA"

@thyonlybossman: "Kat owns embiid"

@JudusMaximus: "Embiid got all that rest just to play like Kendrick Perkins LMAOOOOO"

@painseazon: "Joel Embiid having 3 rebounds in inexcusable"

@maxeysznn: "If Embiid was even decent offensively tn we win. We’ll be fine when he shakes off the rust and Maxey comes back but we’re gonna be 2-9 after tomorrow so I don’t necessarily FEEL fine"

@1Utred: "Sixers fans leaving with 4:17 left 😂 they’ve had enough of this Joel embiid stinker 🤢"

The 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (who are 12-0).

