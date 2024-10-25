NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's 1st Quarter Explosion Against Boston Celtics
On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards are playing their first game of the regular season against the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.
Jordan Poole got off to an excellent start with 17 points while shooting 5/7 from the three-point range in the first quarter.
Many NBA fans reacted to Poole's impressive start to the season.
@tacopapi8: "Jordan Poole fasho bout to ball this year, hopefully he chose to hoop this game to put the league on notice"
@elakai_anela: "It’s Jordan Poole vs the Celtics right now.
Like I said earlier on, someone needs to help Poole right now. Who will it be?? Time will tell."
@jpottingaround: "Jordan Poole is on a mission to play his way out of DC."
@NBAMVP: "Clearly all Jordan Poole did all offseason was shoot threes. The stroke is as pure as it’s ever been."
@boofiq: "Jordan Poole just having fun out there man. If he can do this on a consistent basis like in 2022 the sky is the limit for him."
@Cameronn05: "Jordan Poole pretty much unguardable, you really have to hope he just self sabotage himself"
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards.
The 2022 NBA Champion finished last season with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Following the Celtics, the Wizards will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.