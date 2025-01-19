NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's 38-Point Explosion In Wizards-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The Wizards lost by a score of 122-114 to fall to 6-34 in their first 40 games.
Despite the loss, Jordan Poole finished with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 12/25 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@_QUAN_X: "Jordan Poole wish he was still a golden state warrior but he’s ego did also hurt and hinder him but he’s trying to back him to being him ! But he played well give him credit"
@thevalkyriesfan: "Both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins had fantastic games.
Still completely ridiculous they aren’t still teammates"
@koohai119: "I can never forgive Draymond and Mike Dunleavy Jr for this. Jordan Poole is hoopin’"
@jaredwv: "Jordan Poole revenge game.
Been a while since they had a Poole Party at Chase Center. Hits different now."
@BradKn0wsBall: "JORDAN POOLE REVENGE GAME"
@smallmommyg: "Jordan Poole showing he shouldn’t have gotten traded"
@NPS12345678: "Man I’ll never get over the warriors just giving up on Jordan Poole like this. Homegrown player too smh"
@PooleMuse: "Jordan Poole in the first HALF:
23 Points
3 Assists
3 Rebounds
5/8 3P
+8
On a HEATER against his former team"
Following Golden State, the Wizards will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards.
The 2022 NBA Champion had spent his first four seasons with the Warriors.