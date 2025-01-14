NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Performance In Timberwolves-Wizards Game
On Monday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They were blown out (120-105) to fall to 6-32 in their first 38 games of the season.
Jordan Poole finished the loss with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@spiianch: "Jordan Poole in the first quarter:
2 PTS
1-5 FG
0-3 3FG
Jordan Poole the rest of the game:
18 PTS
7-16 FG
4-8 3FG
21st 20-point game of the season"
@_Pheria: "I would genuinely stop watching basketball if my “stars” were Jordan Poole & Kyle kuzma🤢"
@MikeWatkin21643: "What does the coach got against Jordan Poole? That foo always end up on the bench 🤦🏾♂️ "
@GInglett26: "Jordan Poole is a unserious basketball player"
@Jferrie23: "Don’t think it’s been talked about much but Jordan Poole has been significantly better than he was last year"
@Brandenlifts: "Jordan Poole with a 34 foot half time buzzer 3 is wild. If he missed that, he would’ve been benched for the rest of the night"
@CitizenDeuce:"Jordan Poole probably like a top 5 Wizard ever if you really think about it"
The Wizards will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards (after four seasons with the Golden State Warriors).