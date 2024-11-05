Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Performance In Warriors-Wizards Game

Jordan Poole played 33 minutes against the Golden State Warriors.

Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr greets former player Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole following their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Golden State Warriors.

The Wizards lost by a score of 125-112 to fall to 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.

Jordan Poole finished with 24 points, one rebound, three assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 8/20 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes against his former team.

Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.

@nuckyverse: "When did Jordan Poole become a defensive specialist. His d stats from his last 2 games have been ridiculous!"

@_BenBecker: "Jordan Poole is really re-establishing his value. I have to think other teams are noticing. Lakers and Magic come to mind."

Kerith Burke: "Jordan Poole seemed locked in with 3 steals, 4 blocks, 24 points and one extra point for Draymond apparently"

@spiianch: "Jordan Poole tonight:
24 PTS (game-high!)
3 ASTS
3 STLS (game-high!)
4 BLKS (game-high!)

Led both teams in 3 stats, but the Wizards fall short to the Warriors!"

@nickialanoche: "Jordan Poole needs to play every game like it’s against the Warriors @nba #NBA"

StatMamba: "Jordan Poole tonight:

24 PTS
3 AST
3 STL
4 BLK

Leading the league in steals."

Warriors on NBCS: "Draymond and Jordan Poole exchanged taunts just before halftime tonight 😅"

Poole had spent the first four seasons of his career with Golden State.

The Wizards will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

