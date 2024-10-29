NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Performance In Wizards-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards faced off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Wizards won by a score of 121-119 to improve to 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
Poole finished with 26 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to Poole's big game.
@WillCIayton: "Jordan Poole is the only Wizards veteran who came into the season prepared."
@TheHoopHerald: "Jordan Poole still has the best in and out dribble in the league"
@PooleMuse: "Jordan Poole tonight:
26 Points
5 Assists
2 Steals
6/8 3P
72.7% TS
+4
He’s now up to 62% 3P on the year 👀"
@Dub_Balanxed: "If this can be his average he’s an allstar"
@spiianch: "WHAT ARE THEY GONNA SAY NOW???"
@DirksPicks: "Imagine if the Warriors had someone like this 👀"
@kparks510: "This the guy we gave up so Steph running with Podz and JK while Klay left to go play with Luka? Cool"
@damarian_smith: "Y’all really traded him and a 1st for Chris Paul , THE WIZARDS ABSOLUTELY FLEECED YALL"
Poole is averaging 22.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 61.5% from the three-point range in three games.
The Wizards will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host Trae Young and the Hawks in Washington, D.C.