NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Scoring Explosion In Wizards-Spurs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards played the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
The Wizards lost by a score of 139-130 to fall to 2-8 in their first ten games.
Despite the loss, Jordan Poole finished with 42 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 15/21 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@Flizz_E44: "Idc what nobody say I still believe in Jordan Poole"
@spiianch: "Wemby who?
Jordan Poole currently has 40 points!"
@ohmystics: "i am seeing vintage jordan poole on my screen"
StatMuse: "Jordan Poole in the loss:
42 PTS
6 AST
2 STL
15-22 FG
6-9 3P
One point away from his career high."
@jvstin_f: "Jordan Poole has 40 btw. He’s not as bad as he played last season."
@ChargersBang: "Jordan Poole now has more 40 point games this season than all of last year"
Greg Finberg: "What a season Jordan Poole is having.
Efficient from three. Limited turnovers. Better court vision. Much improved defense.
Up to 19 points and 4 assists on 4-5 3pt in the first half.
Another efficient game for JP thus far"
@IDontSingh1: "not going to lie Jordan Poole might get traded"
Poole is in his second season with the Wizards.
The 2022 NBA Champion had spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
The Wizards are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.